29 words of Nigerian origin will be included in the next edition of the Oxford English Dictionary

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) lexicographers expand their vocabulary by 29 words of Nigerian origin, which will appear in the next edition of the dictionary.

In an announcement earlier this month, the publisher described the new words as being borrowed from Nigerian languages ​​or with a unique Nigerian style.

The words are said to date from around the middle of the 20th century.

The OED is one of the best-known dictionaries in the English language. Various editions have served as authoritative references for the history and development of the language.

The official language in Nigeria is English. With 191 million inhabitants, the country is one of the largest English-speaking population groups in the world.

Due to the large number of Nigerian mother tongues and dialects, lingual creolization, including the English language, is also quite sophisticated.

Pidgin, invented in Nigeria, has become the most popular Pidgin English in Africa through its mass entertainment media.

Some of the new entries are danfo (commercial vehicle transport), okada (commercial motorcycle transport), K-leg (camel knee), sef (in particular), buka (restaurant) and tokunbo (used clothing or vehicles).