2AM’s Jo Kwon To Be Discharged According To Military’s COVID-19 Protocol

Cube Amusement shared the strategies for Jo Kwon’s army discharge that is having location later on this month.

On March 19, the agency released an formal statement via 2AM’s official fan cafe that reads:

Hello. This is Dice Enjoyment.

We would like to advise you about Jo Kwon’s army discharge on March 24.

Owing to the distribute of the coronavirus (COVID-19), he will be discharged without returning to his army foundation.

We would like to sincerely specific our gratefulness to every person for ready for him for a long time, and we talk to for your assistance and interest in his activities after his discharge.

Thank you.

From around mid-February, the Ministry of National Protection has been regulating and restricting go away and visits for armed forces personnel as a part of the Korean military’s initiatives to combat COVID-19. Vacation dates have been modified so that all those on their ultimate holiday prior to discharge will be discharged from the army without returning to their bases. CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin were also discharged in accordance this armed service protocol.

Jo Kwon enlisted in the army on August 6, 2018 and actively participated in many army musicals and music. Fans are keen to see what he will do soon after he arrives back from the military.

