2GB writer Natalie Peters is the most detailed figure in the comeback story

A Sydney newspaper reports that coronavirus has a significant adverse effect on adolescents’ health and well-being.

Natalie Peters – who reads the news on 2GB radio – still feels tired and short of breath two weeks after regaining her control and training.

“My grass was low, my lungs were weak, and I couldn’t breathe,” 9News said.

Natalie Peters writes COVID-19. (9News)

The 38-year-old actor died first with COVID-19 weeks ago, after returning home from a European vacation.

Some days on, the threats of heart disease, pain, body aches and severe head injuries.

However in the second week he went down.

The process of loading the baggage washes me away from the breath, my heart is racing, I am sitting on the ground, trying to get my breath back, ”Peters said.

After 23 days at home, Peters finally stopped moving and tested for the coronavirus – but one week later he was hospitalized.

He was aware of various ailments, but doctors could not say when he would return on his own.

“Even if you do return and maybe you have cleaned up your sin is not over.”

“My doctors advise that it can take weeks or months to recover to 80 percent.”

He urged people to adhere to the rules separately.

“Comfort is difficult, but getting a coronavirus every year, even if it’s just a simple case, can be very dangerous,” he said.