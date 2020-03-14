2nd death confirmed as overall quantity of circumstances reaches 129

A 2nd human being has died from Covid-19.

The Office of Wellbeing has announced that a human being in the east of the region has passed absent.

It also announced that there are 39 new instances bringing the full amount of circumstances in Ireland to 129.

Of the new instances, there are 29 males and 10 ladies. Twenty-just one of the conditions are in the east of the state, 13 are in the south, three in the north west and two are in the west of Ireland.

It is considered that 6 folks have been admitted to ICU with Covid-19 – no transform since yesterday.

This afternoon, 5 new scenarios of Covid-19 have been verified in the North bringing the total range of conditions there to 34.

More to observe.