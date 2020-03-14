2nd death confirmed as overall quantity of circumstances reaches 129

A 2nd human being has died from Covid-19.
The Office of Wellbeing has announced that a human being in the east of the region has passed absent.
It also announced that there are 39 new instances bringing the full amount of circumstances in Ireland to 129.
Of the new instances, there are 29 males and 10 ladies. Twenty-just one of the conditions are in the east of the state, 13 are in the south, three in the north west and two are in the west of Ireland.
It is considered that 6 folks have been admitted to ICU with Covid-19 – no transform since yesterday.
This afternoon, 5 new scenarios of Covid-19 have been verified in the North bringing the total range of conditions there to 34.
More to observe.
- Helpful information and facts
- The HSE have created an info pack on how to safeguard yourself and other folks from coronavirus. Browse it listed here
- Any person with indications of coronavirus who has been in shut call with a verified case in the last 14 days ought to isolate themselves from other individuals – this signifies going into a unique, perfectly-ventilated area by itself, with a mobile phone mobile phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not doable, mobile phone 112 or 999 and in a medical crisis (if you have serious signs) cellular phone 112 or 999
- Alone has launched a countrywide assistance line and further supports for older individuals who have concerns or are struggling with difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The help line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by contacting 0818 222 024