[2nd gentleman billed for New Year’s day killing in Sumter County]

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter County deputies say yet another person is charged for a homicide on New Year’s Day.

Officers say Anthony Bradley Junior is billed for the murder of 23-12 months-previous, Montrell Epps.

According to authorities, Deontae Jackson is also billed for Epps’ murder.

Investigators say about December 31st and January 1st, each suspects planned to shoot into Epps’ car or truck though he was inside.

Deputies say they identified his entire body off of Mccrays Mill Road on New Year’s Working day.