2nd Grant County resident tests optimistic for COVID-19, third under investigation

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 2nd individual has examined good for COVID-19 in Grant County, health and fitness officials verified Friday.

According to the Grant County Health District, the individual is a gentleman in his 60s and is at present in isolation.

The second client is joined to the other human being who tested positive for the virus past 7 days, wellness officers said.

In addition, a third Grant County affected person is being analyzed for the virus. The gentleman is in his 40s and is presently in the medical center.

The Wellbeing District stated that patient had traveled abroad in advance of acquiring ill.

“Anyone staying property from operate when ill or telecommuting, cancelling events or modifying organization operations to reduce the spread of this virus is executing their civic responsibility and need to be commended by the rest of us. The only way we will halt this pandemic is by separating ourselves from every other and by adhering to basic cleanliness and cough etiquette techniques” states Dr. Brzezny, a overall health officer with the Grant County Wellbeing District.

