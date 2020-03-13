2nd Harvest continuing company as normal, monitoring coronavirus scenario

March 12, 2020 7:01 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. — Next Harvest says it will conduct business as typical till they are advised or else. The corporation presents out virtually 70,000 foods a day in eastern Washington and North Idaho.

When there are no good instances of COVID-19 in the Spokane spot correct now, 2nd Harvest is considering of again up plans in scenario issues do have to close down.

The organization’s Bite2Go application, which presents foods to young children in faculty, might have to quit if educational institutions are cancelled.

Drew Meuer, the senior vice president of philanthropy with the group, mentioned it is figuring out approaches to nonetheless get food out to individuals in need, like by means of its pantry procedure.

“We’re likely to remain serving them for as very long as we can as it is protected and functional to do so. We’re planning for both of those an elevated need to have from these individuals as well as possible disruptions to our source chain and just anticipating means we can shore up that assistance so we can carry on to respond flexibly to the desires of the group,” Meuer said.

2nd Harvest is having far more techniques to sanitize large touch spots.

Volunteers aiding out are requested to keep household if they are not emotion perfectly.

