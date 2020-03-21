2nd male billed by law enforcement with terrorism offence on South Coastline at Batemans Bay

A next guy has been charged with a terrorism offence right after police searched properties in excess of the previous 5 days on NSW’s South Coast.

The 23-year-previous Batemans Bay gentleman was arrested exterior Nowra Law enforcement Station last Sunday, March 15, after searching knives and survivalist devices had been observed in the vehicle he was driving.

The male was stopped right after associates of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Group (JCTT) conducted enquiries into his backlinks to a 21-12 months-old Sanctuary Issue male, who was billed with a terrorism offence the identical day.

Joshua Lucas, 21, has been arrested on terrorism costs. (9News)

The Batemans Bay male was charged overnight with one particular count of functions finished in preparation for, or planning, terrorist functions. This offence carries a most penalty of daily life imprisonment.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.

Police will allege in court docket that the 23-yr-previous male was involved in early-phase arranging and planning for a terrorist act.

It will even further be alleged he was performing with the Sanctuary Stage male to get navy gear, together with firearms and other objects able of producing improvised explosive devices.

Through a look for of the man’s Catalina house, police seized digital merchandise, searching knives, survivalist gear and a replica firearm.

An preliminary forensic assessment of the digital merchandise uncovered a substantial amount of extreme proper-wing and anti-authorities product.

More lookup warrants on properties at Sanctuary Place, Falls Creek and Tapitallee – all located around Nowra – involving Thursday March 19 and now, resulted in the seizure of objects that could be used in the design of an improvised explosive device, electronic equipment and other material which will be subjected to even further assessment.

The 23-yr-previous guy is expected to experience Nowra Nearby Courtroom later currently.

Investigations by the NSW JCTT continue to be ongoing.

Anybody with facts about extremist activity or attainable threats to the community ought to occur ahead, and are urged to make contact with Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.