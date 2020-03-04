2nd-mccormick-put-occasion-canceled-above-coronavirus-problems

A next McCormick Area event has been canceled because of worries about coronavirus.

Modern-day Business enterprise Encounter, an occasion sponsored by Oracle and due in Chicago March 24-26, claimed certain courses will be on-line only. It was envisioned to attract 6,000 people today.

Oracle said it built the decision “to assistance guard the well being and security of our buyers, staff, partners, and anyone who allows host the party.”

A substantially larger show, the annual housewares conference, was canceled Monday.