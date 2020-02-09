2nd NYPD officer shot dead in the Bronx; suspect in detention

LONGWOOD, Bronx – Authorities say hours after a policeman was shot in a marked police van, a second NYPD policeman was shot dead Sunday morning at the 41st NYPD building in the Bronx.

The incident occurred on Block 1000 Longwood Avenue at around 8:00 a.m.

According to the police, a man entered the 41st arrondissement and started shooting.

According to the NYPD, a male lieutenant was shot in the arm and rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive. Another officer was also treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is in detention and is believed to be the shooter wanted in the Saturday night shooting.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to the Sunday shooting on Twitter.

This morning, an armed man entered the 41st Borough of the Bronx and killed an officer. I am relieved to report that the officer is stable and that the shooter is in detention.

– Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2020

Police also released a new surveillance video of the suspect who shot an NYPD officer in a marked police van in the Bronx on Saturday, officials said.

The officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the 41st riding, was shot in the neck and chin on 163rd east and Barretto Street in Longwood just before 8:30 pm Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting “an assassination attempt”.

The man wanted by the police is shown in a surveillance video dressed in black with blue jeans entering a store. He is described as a 20-30 year old man dressed in black with a black hat and approximately 5’7 “tall.

Police said the suspect arrived, started asking for instructions, and then opened fire on the officer. The police officer seated in the driver’s seat shouted once when he saw the gun and started the van, but was hit by a bullet.

@Nypd is asking the public for help in identifying the man pictured in these photos for interrogation into the murder of a NYPD police officer near Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO

– Chef Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it moves away from the gunfire. The video shows a man in black pointing a gun at the van and is seen with a pistol in his hand as he walks away from the scene.

Authorities say the officer’s partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. His partner’s quick actions probably saved his life, as he is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday morning.

———-

* More Bronx News

* Send us a tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news

* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.