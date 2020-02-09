2nd officer shot in Bronx hour after ambush – Boston Herald

By SOPHIA ROSENBAUM

NEW YORK (AP) –

A second New York City police officer was shot in the Bronx early Sunday, hours after a gunman’s shot, and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol car, police officials said.

The officer was shot Sunday morning at the 41st police headquarters, according to NYPD spokesman Hubert Reyes. He said the wounded officer is in a stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police officials confirmed that a suspect in the shooting on Sunday is in custody.

It is unclear whether shooting on site is related to the ambush of Saturday night on a patrol car in the same area.

NYPD police commissioner Dermot Shea said a man approached Saturday’s uniformed officers to get directions before pulling out a gun “without provocation.” He fired several shots and hit the officer in the driver’s seat in the chin and neck.

Neither of the officers returned.

The wounded officer is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

The police are still looking for the suspected shooter, who fled after the shooting. Security video that seemed to be recording shows that the van is moving away quickly while a man seems to be pointing something at the fleeing vehicle.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Sunday that he was “shocked by the multiple attacks” on the police.

“NY law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. These attacks are horrific,” wrote Cuomo.