2nd-situation-of-coronavirus-in-los-angeles-county-verified,-patient-in-self-isolation

A second scenario of coronavirus was verified Tuesday evening in Los Angeles County.

Kaiser Permanente is overseeing the treatment of the affected person who is at property in self-isolation and staying taken care of as an outpatient, a spokesperson claimed.

A lot more: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here is how to defend your self from coronavirus

The spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente Southern California sent a assertion to ABC7, which claimed, in component:

“We are in contact with and checking the client. We are centered on delivering outstanding care even though making sure the defense of our customers, physicians and staff. Kaiser Permanente respects the privateness of our clients for every HIPAA necessities, and will continue to keep further information about the care presented to this affected individual confidential.”

Two further cases were verified in Orange County earlier on Tuesday — a man in his 60s and a girl in her 30s who experienced just lately traveled to nations that have prevalent studies of COVID-19, officials claimed.

The two new situations in Orange County show up to be in addition to the county’s initial circumstance, a male in his 50s who was reported to have recovered right after staying identified with the virus.