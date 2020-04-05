2nd Stateville prison inmate dies of COVID-19

Officials introduced Sunday that a 2nd inmate at Stateville Correctional Heart has died of COVID-19.

Ronald Rice, 66, was getting addressed at Morris Hospital when he succumbed to the sickness, in accordance to the Grundy County coroner’s business.

Rice started a 60-calendar year sentence at Stateville in 1982 right after remaining convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-yr-old boy in Calumet City. While serving that time, Rice pleaded responsible in 2010 to sexually assaulting and killing a different 11-year-previous boy in Oak Forest almost a few decades before.

Ronald RiceIllinois Office of Corrections

Rice’s dying arrives 6 times following authorities announced yet another inmate at the correctional facility in Crest Hill experienced died from the coronavirus, marking the 1st dying from the sickness at an Illinois jail. By then, the Illinois Section of Corrections put Stateville and the Sheridan Correctional Centre on a two-7 days lockdown after both of those inmates and employees experienced tested favourable for the virus.

On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s place of work introduced that 30 medics from the Illinois Army National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Beat Crew were being staying sent to the prison to established up healthcare tents, triage and offer care for inmates. The support customers were expected to arrive by the close of the 7 days.

By Sunday, 26 Stateville workers customers and 56 inmates experienced tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Section of Corrections. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have also been noted at 8 other Illinois jail facilities, with 6 more inmates and 11 other workers tests favourable for the disease.

In addition to treating prisoners on web page, Pritzker introduced Tuesday that any inmate “who falls very seriously unwell with COVID-19 will receive available clinical aid to get via it, together with an ICU mattress and a ventilator if needed.”

“My administration will not be in the business of claiming 1 everyday living is well worth much more than an additional,” Pritzker explained.