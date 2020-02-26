2ne1-associates-mail-cl-birthday-wishes-+-sandara-park-delivers-her-a-cute-cake

Sandara Park and CL bought together to celebrate CL’s birthday!

On February 26, Sandara Park uploaded photos of the two having fun with their time collectively on her Instagram. The caption reads, “Happy birthday~!!!”

Also in the write-up are images of a coronary heart-formed cake with CL’s photograph in the middle of it. It turns out that the cake was tailor made-purchased by Sandara Park herself, as she produced the following write-up in her Tales. She wrote, “I purchased it myself though crouching down on the floor of the practice area~ I included a picture also.” At the bottom, she additional, “Orderer: Sandara Park.”

Park Bom and Minzy still left comments on Sandara Park’s Instagram write-up, with Park Bom indicating, “Happy birthday~~” and Minzy indicating, “Happy birthday. See you up coming time when you occur to Korea.”

Happy birthday to CL!