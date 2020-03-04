2pm’s-taecyeon-is-unrelenting-in-his-try-to-cease-im-joo-hwan-in-“the-match:-to-zero”

MBC’s “The Game: In the direction of Zero” has exposed new stills of 2PM’s Taecyeon!

The thriller thriller stars Taecyeon as Kim Tae Pyung, a guy with the supernatural ability to see other people’s fatalities when he appears to be like into their eyes. Collectively with detective Search engine optimization Joon Young (Lee Yeon Hee), he sets out on a quest to uncover the concealed fact driving a murder that took position 20 years ago.

Spoiler

In the preceding broadcast, Kim Tae Pyung was on the verge of existence and demise just after making an attempt to die along with Jo Hyun Woo (Im Joo Hwan) by environment up a bomb on the vehicle in get to adjust Search engine optimization Joon Young’s loss of life.

Although unintended, the cleansing human being, who was made a hostage, was killed. Afterwards, Jo Hyun Woo built a fool out of Search engine optimization Joon Young, who established up a approach using Jo Pil Doo’s (Kim Yong Joon’s) funeral and his mother in order to arrest Jo Hyun Woo. He confirmed up at Kim Tae Pyung’s clinic space, earning viewers hold their breaths. Despite the risky problem, Kim Tae Pyung survived and reunited with Search engine optimisation Joon Young with a heat hug. Nonetheless, his struggles continued when he couldn’t see the fatalities of Web optimization Joon Young’s staff users, and including insult to injury, a different dilemma surfaced when the police arrived barging into the medical center area.

In the newly launched stills, Kim Tae Pyung is heading by still one more ordeal. Entering the law enforcement station with his hands cuffed, Kim Tae Pyung has an unexpectedly tranquil expression as if he’s anticipated this scenario to unfold. Also, in yet another nonetheless, Kim Tae Pyung is locked up behind bars as he leans again in opposition to the wall, misplaced deep in assumed. While he is exhausted from the teach of hazardous situations he faced, his gaze is continue to unwavering with his take care of to guard the human being he loves. Nonetheless, Kim Tae Pyung appears saddened and lonely, earning viewers’ hearts ache as they really feel his suffering.

In a further established of photographs, Kim Tae Pyung, Jo Hyun Woo, and Search engine optimization Joon Young’s fight continues. Kim Tae Pyung is looking someplace intently while on the cellphone, and Website positioning Joon Young stands beside him with a apprehensive encounter. Jo Hyun Woo stands on the reverse side of the street, showing to be the person on the other close of the cell phone. As opposed to the two who are chasing him, Jo Hyun Woo is relaxed and nearly having fun with the situation as if it is a game.

Viewers are also curious to obtain out how Kim Tae Pyung and Jo Hyun Woo’s fight will arrive to an end and what else the two persons will eliminate in their battle.

The creation staff of “The Video game: To Zero” shared, “Taecyeon’s tenacity to prevent Im Joo Hwan’s recklessness and to safeguard the particular person he loves will carry another twist to the story. With only two weeks remaining till the summary, [viewers] can search ahead to the exciting growth that will make viewers sense tense right up until the last 2nd.”

“The Video game: In the direction of Zero” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

Capture the newest episode underneath!

