2pm’s-wooyoung-discharged-couple-of-times-early-as-aspect-of-armed-forces-protocol-to-fight-covid-19

2PM’s Wooyoung has been discharged from the armed service a few times before than planned as a component of the Korean military’s efforts to overcome COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

On February 25, his agency JYP Leisure stated, “Wooyoung was on his ETS go away when it was made the decision that he would be discharged early rather of returning to his military services foundation to be discharged.”

Wooyoung was at first scheduled to be discharged on February 28, but was discharged early as a component of the Ministry of National Defense’s attempts to beat COVID-19 within the army. As element of the new countermeasures, the military has been restricting depart and visits for armed service personnel. For individuals who are on ETS leave, it was made a decision that they would be discharged early as an alternative of inquiring them to return to their bases. Wooyoung was 1 of these kinds of cases.

Wooyoung enlisted as an energetic duty soldier in September 2018 and finished his responsibilities as a component of the 21st division in Yanggu, Gangwon Province.

Welcome back again, Wooyoung!

