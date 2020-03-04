2pm’s-wooyoung-talks-about-early-navy-discharge,-unexpected-attractiveness-of-“my-house,”-and-experience-thankful-for-female-teams

2PM’s Wooyoung is again!

On the March four episode of SBS’s “Night of Real Enjoyment,” Wooyoung appeared for an interview soon after completing his navy support.

The idol was at first scheduled to be discharged on February 28 but was discharged on February 25 in its place while on leave because of to the military’s countermeasures to beat COVID-19.

“I discovered out as a result of the news produced by the Ministry of Countrywide Protection,” reported Wooyoung. “They claimed that they would send my armed service discharge papers by way of parcel.” He additional, “I overlook my fellow troopers so a great deal and desired to bid them farewell in human being, but I’ll say goodbye below instead. Thank you!”

Sending a information to the coronavirus, Wooyoung extra, “Shoo! Go away!”

Wooyoung formerly celebrated his military discharge with a V Stay broadcast on February 28, exactly where he was stunned by fellow 2PM users Nichkhun and Jun.K. When requested which lady teams gave him strength all through his army company, Wooyoung named JYP labelmates Two times and ITZY. Singing the commencing of TWICE’s “Dance the Evening Absent,” he explained, “The music came on and I felt so grateful.” He extra by using video message, “You fellas! Thank you!”

The interviewer then introduced up 2PM’s “My Residence,” which saw a sudden resurgence in attractiveness five a long time following its release. Wooyoung commented, “I heard about this and questioned what was going on.” He then showed that he continue to had the moves by dancing to the refrain of the track.

He concluded his job interview with a concept to viewers. “Thank you for signing up for me in celebrating my armed forces discharge,” claimed Wooyoung. “As your cutie and your vitamin, let’s go! Please deliver plenty of really like from right here on out. Thank you.”

