3.2 million voted in the hottest 100 of the year & Ya Jokin, should have been higher

The voting window is now closed, and the triple seekers at Triple J are working hard to collect the dates to complete this year’s voting window The hottest 100, In the meantime, however, some instant statistics have been made available that are surprisingly large.

Triple J officials confirmed this afternoon that this year’s count shows a bloody, tail-splitting number of 3,211,596 votes. Repeat: three million, two hundred and eleven thousand, five hundred and ninety-six votes. There are no two options: there are many voices. You simply cannot deny the size of this number of votes. Awe at the size of the voices.

Not only is this a huge number of votes, and it’s also the first time that the hottest 100 votes have cracked 3 million votes, it’s also a 16.4% increase over last year’s total votes. SIXTEEN POINT FOUR PERCENT. This is almost the same rate at which the planet heats up or whatever!

77.5% of the votes in this massive stack of people came from people under the age of 30. A whopping 58.5% came from the 24-year-old and younger age group. And 45.3% of the votes came from the key group of 18- to 24-year-olds, which means that young people made up more than 13% of the votes. So if you play Paint It Black or if you appear in the countdown, you can probably blame TikTok without taking too much risk.

Interestingly, people who identify themselves as female dominated the election this year with 55.5%. Men and men identifying people made up 42.4%, while the remaining 2.1% of the votes were from non-binary or unspecified people.

This year’s Hottest 100 countdown starts next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. [AEDT]. You can set using standard radio waves or the Triple J website / app.

Ya jokin! Should be higher! Etc.

Image:

supplied