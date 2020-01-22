3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area Tuesday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck shortly after 11:40 p.m. and struck nearly two miles north-northeast of Granada Hills, according to the USGS. The depth of the temblor was about four miles.

People have felt the earthquake in various parts of the San Fernando Valley. According to a USGS map, the tremors were felt over an area stretching from Oxnard to the west side of the Inner Empire, and from Santa Ana to the Antelope Valley.

“We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in the Los Angeles area. There are no reports of damage and / or injury to LAPD at this time,” police said. Los Angeles on Twitter.

We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in the Los Angeles area. There are no reports of damage and / or injury to the LAPD at this time.

– LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 22, 2020

IN DEVELOPMENT: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.