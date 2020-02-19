[3 accused of thieving from two suburban shops]

Three people are accused of stealing from two suppliers in west suburban Wheaton and Elmhurst very last week.

Victor Williams, 30, 19-calendar year-previous Joshlyn Allen and 22-yr-old Emiaya Shannon all encounter theft and retail theft fees, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s business mentioned.

Williams is getting held on $350,000 bond, and Allen and Shannon are remaining held on $50,000 bond, the state’s attorney’s office environment mentioned.

Victor Williams (L), Joshlyn Allen (C) and Emiaya Shannon (R) DuPage County state’s attorney’s place of work

The trio allegedly went into Ulta Beauty, 112 Danada Sq., in Wheaton about 4: 50 p.m. Feb. 15, the state’s attorney’s office environment said. They stole about $4,000 value of goods such as several bottles of perfume and cologne.

They also went to Kohl’s, 310 S. IL-83, in Elmhurst and stole about $6,000 well worth of apparel such as Nike and Adidas, the state’s attorney’s business office explained.

They led Elgin police on a chase that ended in Chicago when they crashed into a Chicago law enforcement squad car. They were being taken into custody right after they experimented with to flee the crash.

Williams also faces a person count of fleeing and eluding, and Allen is billed as a fugitive from Jackson County, Missouri, the state’s attorney’s office environment reported.

All are because of in court docket March 16.

