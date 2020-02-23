3-adults,-3-children-killed-in-i-95-crash-in-georgia

MIDWAY, Ga (WSAV) – Six people are dead following a head-on collision on I-95 early Sunday morning.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin, around 2 a.m. the Liberty County 911 issued a “lookout advisory” on a white Lexus traveling southbound in the northbound lane. Deputies were headed to the interstate when they received another call about a wreck that occurred on I-95 at exit 76 in Midway.

When deputies arrived, they found a car crash with no survivors.

The driver of the Lexus was killed, whose vehicle had Florida license plates. The two adults and three children riding in an SUV with Virginia tags were also killed. Deputies believe the kids were between the ages of three to 10-years-old.

The victims of both vehicles had to be extracted from the vehicles by the Midway Fire Department.

I-95 is back open near Exit 76 after being closed for several hours.