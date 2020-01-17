3 American airports to screen passengers for Chinese coronavirus

NEW YORK – US health officials announced on Friday that they will start screening airline passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has sickened and killed dozens and killed dozens , raising concerns about a new international epidemic.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they will start to take temperatures and ask about the symptoms of passengers from three US airports who have traveled from the city of Wuhan.

Authorities estimate that approximately 5,000 passengers will go through the process in the coming weeks at New York’s JFK International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. The first direct flight was scheduled for Friday night at JFK, and the next Saturday morning for San Francisco.

More than 40 cases of newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in Asia, including two deaths – at least one involving a previous medical condition. Officials said it likely spreads from animals to people, but were unable to rule out the possibility of it spreading from person to person.

So far, the risk to the American public is considered low, but the CDC wants to be prepared and takes precautions, said Dr. Martin Cetron.

It is always possible that a virus mutates to become more dangerous. It is also likely that more cases will arise worldwide, including at least one at some point in the United States, said another CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have started screening incoming air passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, both of which have reported illnesses among people from Wuhan. Travel is unusually heavy right now as people travel to and from China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The CDC said the airport screenings were part of an effort to better detect and prevent the same family of bugs that caused an international outbreak of SARS and MERS that started in 2002 and 2012.

The CDC did not screen incoming passengers during these epidemics, and some public health experts have questioned whether they should do so now.

“It is not a particularly effective intervention, and it potentially offers a false sense of security,” said Dr. Kamran Khan, a researcher at the University of Toronto who studied airport screenings during the SARS epidemics and Ebola.

Scouts will likely report many people with other germs – it’s flu season – while missing new virus infections. Experts estimate that it can take up to two weeks between the time a person is infected and the time they have a fever and other symptoms.

The only time the CDC carried out airport checks was in 2014, when health officials checked Ebola for thousands of passengers in three West African countries, but failed to detect no illness. In fact, a passenger who was infected but had no symptoms went through the screenings and then developed symptoms after arriving in the United States.

Some have argued that measures like this have less to do with good science than with politicians hoping to convince the public that the government is doing something to protect them.

Cetron rejected this idea. “There is a broad consensus that we should do it now,” he said among both political candidates and government scientists.

Late last month, doctors in central China started seeing cases of a new type of viral pneumonia in people who worked or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan. The most common symptoms were fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

This month, health authorities identified it as a new type of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds; others found in bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious illnesses.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the disease in Wuhan is different from the coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Previous laboratory tests have excluded SARS and MERS – Middle East respiratory syndrome – as well as influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus and other common lung infectious germs.

CDC officials said Friday that they did not know if China had started screening passengers before boarding planes to travel abroad, but this has been discussed.

New York and San Francisco airports each receive three direct flights from Wuhan each week, Cetron said. Los Angeles International welcomes a large number of passengers who start their journey in Wuhan but change planes in Beijing.

People with symptoms that seem likely to be infected will get tested for the flu or other possible causes. Samples can be sent to the CDC for specialized tests for the new virus, although it may take a day for these results to return, said CDC officials.

