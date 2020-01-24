3 American firefighters died in plane crash against Australian fires identified on California oil tanker crew

SACRAMENTO, California – The three American firefighters who died in a plane crash during a forest fire in Australia have been identified as Captain Ian H. McBeth of Montana, Officer Paul Hudson of Arizona and engineer of edge Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.

Coluson Aviation has released the names of those who died on board its Lockheed C-130 Hercules tanker aircraft, expressing condolences:

“At Coluson Aviation, we have an incredible job of fighting fires around the world and we take responsibility. Right now, our hearts are with the family and friends of the crew and our Coluson family suffering from loss of these three remarkable and highly respected crew members. As a company, we are committed to supporting the families of our fallen heroes through this tragedy … The aviation and emergency services industry is a small community in Australia and around the world. It will be deeply felt by everyone. We honor the incredible crews who do incredible things in dangerous circumstances supported by world class operations. “

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the three were part of a California-based tanker crew.

Coluson Aviation’s C-130 Hercules tanker, operating under contract to the Australian Rural Fire Service, crashed in a forest fire fight in Snowy Monaro, south of the state of New South Wales in Australia. Newsom organized with former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to highlight the state’s new firefighting equipment in August 2019.

Governor Gavin Newsom made the following statement:

“Jennifer and I are sorry to hear of the crash of a tanker plane in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought and trained with the crew of Tanker 134. This tragic accident reminds us all of the excessive cost of the scourge of forest fires, as well as the sacrifice of the first responders of the California and Australia, already united by the deadly threat of forest fires, are now mourning this tragic loss together. ”

CAL FIRE Porter chief said: “Our sincere condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the crew of Tanker 134 who were lost in a tragic accident while fighting the devastating fires of “Australia. CAL FIRE is with you during this difficult time.”

Australian authorities are still investigating the incident.

