3-arrested-immediately-after-female-can-help-steal-automobile-of-male-she-arranged-to-fulfill-on-considerably-south-side

A female and her two alleged accomplices were arrested Tuesday just after she arranged to fulfill a gentleman in West Pullman as a ruse to steal his car or truck, law enforcement stated.

The man, 22, satisfied the woman, 24, about 8: 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street the place she questioned him to accompany her to the alley, Chicago law enforcement stated.

When they arrived, two males stepped up and held a gun to his head, law enforcement claimed.

They punched him in the head and took his keys, cell phone and 2011 Nissan, law enforcement explained.

Officers spotted the automobile shortly immediately after and arrested the males within, ages 17 and 20, police claimed. The female was also arrested.

It was unclear why the man was meeting with the lady.

No rates have been submitted.