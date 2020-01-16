3 arrested in Alabama for allegedly placing children in wooden cages

January 16 (UPI) – Three people in Alabama were arrested for child abuse for allegedly placing small children in makeshift cages.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said investigators responded Monday to a report of a possible child abuse situation in Smiths Station and had traveled to find four children aged 3, 4, 10, and 11, and two made of wood built cages can be observed with hasps and locks. An 8 month old child also lived in the residence but was not present when the investigators arrived.

“Research has shown that the children have been caged several times,” said the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the county investigators received several arrest warrants and all five children were removed.

In addition, Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Bond, 69; and Kylla Michell Mann, 30, were all arrested and charged with twice severe child abuse of a child under the age of 6 and two inconsiderate threats.

Pamela Bond has also been charged with one-time manipulation of evidence and is being held for a $ 123,000 bond. James Bond and Mann both hold a USD 122,000 bond.