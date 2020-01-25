3 awesome VR and XR innovations from CES 2020

Of all the things CES has to offer, one of the most exciting areas is the virtual, augmented and mixed reality department. There is something incredible about standing in a convention center and being suddenly transported to another world.

Whether traveling in a caravan submarine or driving a car through a virtual city, the experience is somewhat disorienting while being magical. This year was no exception, as dozens of VR, AR and XR companies offered demonstrations and exhibits designed to attract and inspire.

Although there is never enough time to try them all, these are some that made a lasting impression long after the show was completed.

HoloMuseum XR

The HoloMuseum from Ximmerse offers an impressive mixed reality educational experience for people of all ages.

Imagine turning any space, such as your living room or classroom, into a virtual museum. With the HoloMuseum XR, every room can be instantly transformed into an interactive educational world. Featuring a lightweight headset (more like an eye-catching headband) and an intuitive remote control, this Ximmerse innovation is easy to use, comfortable and impressive.

The platform offers a variety of educational experiences, but the one demonstrated at CES focused on dinosaurs. As you look around, suddenly a few plants begin to emerge, and a voice of narrator emerges from the handset describing what the bearer sees.

A Tyrannosaurus-rex walks in, seemingly off the screen, and emerges miserable over the bearer, displaying not only its huge scale but also its indefatigable appetite as it exits an unsuspecting Triceratops.

Suddenly, a baby T. rex walks in, just a few feet tall, and the user is encouraged to toss the animal and feed him virtual chops. All the while, the cheerful narrator details the animal’s diet, territory and time period.

The most striking moment of the show takes place after a few minutes interacting with the dinosaurs. The sky is starting to darken and red-orange meteors are bending out of the sky sending fires sparks crossing the air as they hit the ground. It is a dramatic way to highlight the unexpected and frightening end that the giant animals may have suffered.

For educational and entertainment purposes, the HoloMuseum XR was one of my favorite CES 2020 mixed reality shows.

ICAROS VR

Founded in 2015, ICAROS began its journey by creating professional fitness systems for rehabilitation facilities and entertainment venues. Until 2018, retail models have begun to be offered.

This year, they showed ICAROS Home and ICARACE the global multiplayer platform for VR esports.

This unusual exercise system supports only part of the user’s body, forcing it into a type of board. The user wears a VR headset and immerses himself in a virtual world where he can participate in various activities such as flying, swimming or racing.

Your entire body controls the movement of the platform, which exercises the core of the user while improving balance and muscle control. At its simplest, it is a VR gaming platform that is designed to push users off the couch and rejuvenate their routine.

A BadVR employee goes through some virtual data sets. The picture is courtesy of BadVR.

BadVR

Put in your data. This is the tagline for BadVR and this is exactly what this future facing technology allows users to do.

“BadVR brings flagship technology as an expandable, fast and generally affordable solution for visualizing and analyzing modern data sets,” explains BadVR founder Suzanne Borders. With this technology, data is no longer an ambiguous set of them, and pie zeros, charts and graphics are a virtual world of information that the user can visually enter and analyze.

Want to know how many sales were made by customers you met at a trade show? If you have the data, BadVR allows you to view a personal number. Want to know where you get the best WiFi signal? BadVR converts signal bars into objects distributed throughout the room, from red (bad signal) to green (strongest signal), so you can visualize information rather than just read it.

Almost any dataset, large or small, can be translated into a virtual representation for analysis. For the future based on the big data promised by smart cities and 5G, this kind of data visualization will be the cornerstone of turning information into practical knowledge.

Article 3 Patricia Miller’s fantastic VR and XR innovation from CES 2020 first appeared at Innovation & Tech Today.