3-billed-with-armed-robbery-at-ukrainian-village-cellphone-retail-store

3 folks have been charged with robbing a cellphone keep at gunpoint this thirty day period in Ukrainian Village on the Close to West Aspect.

Richard Manjarrez-Aragon and Angel Angel Vargas, both of those 20, are billed with a single felony depend each individual of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated kidnapping, according to Chicago police. Verushuka Saez-Sanchez, also 20, is charged with a felony count of theft.

The trio is accused of holding up the shop about 10 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue, police stated. They pulled out handguns and demanded that an personnel open the sign up and show them wherever the telephones were held.

They then pressured the worker into a bathroom and kept them there when they took hard cash and a risk-free containing new phones, law enforcement stated. They remaining the shop in a white sedan.

All a few suspects were being arrested Wednesday, police stated. Vargas, who lives in Kilbourn Park, was taken into custody at two: 21 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Saez-Sanchez, who lives in the Heart of Chicago, was arrested at three: 35 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue, police mentioned. Manjarrez-Aragon, who lives in Little Village, was arrested at 9: 09 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road.

They are all predicted to show up in court for a bail hearing Friday.

