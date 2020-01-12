3 bold predictions for the division round

Loading...

The round of division day is finally here for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Could there be a surprise for the Texas underdogs?

Sunday has finally come for the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs as the two teams face each other on the line with a trip to the AFC Championship Game, a feat the Texans have not yet achieved in their 20+ year history ,

According to The Action Network, the chiefs are the big favorites in this game, as the chiefs led by Andy Reid are -9.5 favorites against the Texans in this game, even though the Texans defeated the chiefs between week 31 and 24 in week 6 of the regular game have season.

On paper, the chiefs are certainly a better team, as they are one of the best teams in the entire NFL and will host the game at Arrowhead Stadium in front of one of the loudest fan bases in the entire NFL. The bosses also have ruling NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes on their side, and their offenses averaged 379.2 yards per game in the regular season.

This regular season, Mahomes completed 65.9 percent of his passes (319-484) for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games played. He also rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carry while fumbling three times and losing two of them.

In this game, the chiefs are the highest seeded team in the AFC. Baltimore Ravens, number 1, suffered a defeat against the Tennessee Titans with sixth place (28-12) on Saturday evening.

With this game only a few hours away, a lot could happen in the AFC division round, and although many don’t believe in the Texans when it comes to winning chances, the Titans can anger the Ravens on Saturday night to say the Texans can’t get upset on Sunday afternoon?

Here are “3 bold predictions” for the Texans at the chiefs in the division round of the AFC playoffs.