[3-bpd-officers-awarded-leading-awards-at-k-9-trials]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A few K-nine officers with the Bakersfield Law enforcement Department ended up awarded prime awards at the K-9 trials past weekend.

BPD Officer Vaughn and RJ took to start with area in location search and 3rd in agility. Officer Muller and Jango took to start with spot in explosives auto detection although Officer Schleicher and Kane took 3rd put in the place look for opposition.

The occasion was hosted by the Murrieta Law enforcement Section very last weekend.

This summer months the Bakersfield Law enforcement Office will host its have annual K-nine trials on Jul.18 at the Mechanics Lender Space.