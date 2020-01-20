3 buildings at Dickinson College can be renamed for slavery reasons

Dickinson College will shortly be considering a proposal to rename three campus buildings as the people whose names adorn the buildings are in favor of slavery. The proposal includes the Armstrong and Cooper houses named after John Armstrong and Thomas Cooper. The third building is Montgomery Hall, named after John Montgomery, who is also known to the students as the seat of the theater and dance department.

The proposal follows a 35-page report that focuses intensively on the history of Dickinson College’s relationship with slavery and the fight against slaves. The report identified a total of 7 former slave owners who are currently honored on campus. However, it is noted that Armstrong, Cooper and Hall were the only three among the seven who never renounced slave husbandry.

The report also found that John Armstrong, Thomas Cooper, and John Montgomery were not always public in the campus. The Armstrong and Cooper homes got their names in the 1990s. Montgomery Hall got its name in the 1950s.

The upcoming graduate and history major Cooper Wingert was just one of the many students who participated in the project devised by the House Divided Project, entitled “Dickinson & Slavery”.

Read the full report on Dickinson & Slavery here

“Over 60 percent of Dickinson’s board of trustees were slave owners,” said Wingert. The most surprising part the students discovered in their report was “the role that slaves used to play on the Dickinson campus after the civil war.”

The report also notes that there are several African Americans who have shaped the history of the campus and are not recognized, including:

– Noah Pinkney: “A former veteran of the slave and union army who served meals to students for decades. Pinkney was so popular that he was honored with a plaque at the East College gate in the 1950s.”

– Henry Spradley: A “former slave and union army veteran who had worked as a caretaker for years. Dickinson canceled courses in the 1890s where Spradley’s memorial service was to take place.”

– Robert Young: “The senior servant of the college (until recently), a former slave who has worked as a domestic worker, caretaker, and campus policeman for over forty years, but Young is now best known for having contributed to school integration in the 1880s Years, insisting that his son be the first African American student in the community, given the delays and some objections. ”

“It is (the report) to revive some of these stories that were not part of college history,” said Wingert. “We argue that we should recognize these numbers, and that obviously triggers the debate about how to recognize these long-overlooked people.”

Wingert said the students behind the project are also encouraging the discussion in the larger Carlisle community. Student work has prompted the creation of an ad hoc committee to discuss the renaming of buildings and to commemorate the people they identify in the report as unsung heroes on campus. Wingert said the committee would meet at the end of the month to make recommendations, which would then go to the board of trustees for review in March.

Dickinson College published the following statement:

“A committee of faculties, staff, students and curators is currently considering renaming three campus buildings due to the namesake slavery. Recommendations for renaming the buildings are one of the results of the faculties ‘and students’ research started in 2017, the college’s ties to slavery and slave control The recommendations of the committee are communicated to the administration and ultimately to the board of trustees. The board praises everyone involved in this critical work and the thoughtful discussions that are being held on this important subject. “

The people involved in the Dickinson & Slavery Report include: Matthew Pinsker, Sarah Aillon, Amanda Donoghue, Sarah Goldberg, Frank Kline, Rachel Morgan, Rebecca Stout 19, Naji Thompson, `19, Sam Weisman,` 18 and Cooper Wingert, `20

Watch: Dickinson college student Cooper Wingert takes FOX43 back in history

,