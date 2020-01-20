3 cases of legionnaires reported to Carol Stream pension community

After three cases of veteran disease, two of which were fatal, health officials investigate Carol Stream in a retirement community in the western suburbs.

Since May 2019, cases have occurred at Covenant Living at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, according to a statement from the DuPage County Health Department.

Two residents died of a combination of the disease and other underlying medical conditions, said Don Bolger, spokesman for the health ministry.

The department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are working with the facility to investigate the cases, officials said.

Windsor Park is also investigating and taking “action based on its water management plan and implementing multiple control measures,” including flushing the plumbing system, officials said.

Windsor Park is also working to inform residents who may have been affected and follows IDPH recommendations for identifying other potential cases and ensuring appropriate testing and clinical management, officials said.

The disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which occur naturally according to the CDC. Most healthy people do not get sick after exposure, but it can cause a serious lung infection.

Although it is not usually spread from person to person, outbreaks are often associated with buildings or structures with complex water systems, the CDC said.

Covenant Living at Windsor Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment.