3 Convicted of a fatal boating incident in Louisiana in 2013

POINTE-A-LA-HACHE, La. (AP) – Three people were found guilty of killing a 33-year-old Louisiana man in a boat accident in 2013.

District judge Kevin Connor sentenced 51-year-old Larissa Demoll from Boothville for, among other things, negligent homicide, negligent driving and obstruction of the judiciary. She was sentenced to three two-year terms and three three-year terms, but according to the agency, everyone will run at the same time.

Connor also convicted Arthur Giles (62) from Belle Chasse for conspiring to hinder the judiciary. He was sentenced to two years in prison, two years on probation, and a $ 500 fine. Tyler Scott, 27, of Belle Chasse, was sentenced to six months in probation, probation and a fine of $ 250 plus court costs for criminal mischief. The three were convicted on Thursday, the department said.

Wildlife and fisheries investigators began investigating after Steven “Brad” Malcolm, 33, of Madisonville, died and his two passengers were injured in the Flat Boat Pass near Venice. Demoll, Giles and Scott originally told the agents that Scott was operating a 28-foot boat that collided with a 24-foot boat driven by Malcom.

After further investigation, the agents found that Demoll was driving the larger boat owned by a company owned by Giles and that she was leaving the scene.