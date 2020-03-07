3 Dallas officers surprise ailing child after his 12-hour surgery – Dallas / Fort Worth News – News

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas officers went out of their way to surprise and support a 7-year-old boy after a 12-hour operation earlier this year, police said Friday.

Police said the visit came after the boy’s parents, Dimitrios and Julie Dimoulakis, worked with retired officer and friend Joseph Chatman to surprise the boy after he completed an hour-long operation Jan. 29.

“At first I was ready because I wasn’t sure what was going to come out of the surgery,” the boy’s father said. “Chatman is a great friend.”

Sergeant Kelvin Pope, Senior Cpl. Michael Scott and Officer Charles Timmons went beyond his badge to cheer on the boy while on his bed at Scottish Rite Hospital. Police did not say what kind of operation the child had.

“The smile that appeared on my son’s face when he saw officers Scott and Timmons enter the room was the turning point when he knew he was going to be fine,” the boy’s parents said.

Dimitrios Dimoulakis called the surprise a “real blessing” as it seemed to lift the boy’s mood during his difficult time. “I cannot thank them enough for these officers who have made a positive difference in my son’s life and my family’s life,” he said.