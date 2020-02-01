3 Days in Kathmandu: A Guide to the People

Red-haired women return from morning prayers carrying plates of tikka flowers and powder. I weave past them and avoid rickshaws in the narrow streets. A young man with a bicycle full of pomegranates makes his way through the crowd, loudly declaring that he has the best prices. Then the sun hits the golden roof of a temple, drawing my gaze on a flock of pigeons. It’s another day in Kathmandu.

The gateway to the Himalayas and the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu lies in a valley full of art and treasures. Buddhism and Hinduism coexisted for centuries, even in certain areas. Historically a strategic point on the trade route from India to China, it is still a city with palaces, temples and hidden streets awaiting little adventures.

I’ve lived here since 2012, but for most travelers, Kathmandu is a stop on the road for a trip or climbing. But the city is worth much more. Here is my weekend guide to “Temple City”.

Friday: A monkey temple and the dream garden

You need a hotel, of course. You will find most accommodations in Thamel. An airport taxi should not cost more than 1,000 rupees ($ 9.05). At Thamel, you can find countless hotels at all rates, restaurants serving food from all over the world, and hundreds of souvenir shops, hiking and everything a tourist might need. Since 2017, cars and motorcycles are not allowed to drive off the narrow streets of Thamel – a huge improvement.

I love Hotel Shanker, right outside of Thamel in Lazimpath. Once a palace of the royal family of Nepal, it became a hotel in 1964 – the first 4-star hotel in Kathmandu – and costs just $ 68 a night. Stroll through the beautiful poolside garden and enjoy the aromatic jasmine flowers.

After you have settled in, it’s time to eat. There are many small places in Thamel where you can enjoy a good meal, but my favorite restaurant is Fusion Himalaya, in Paknajol. Should you try momos vegetables? they are the best. Momos is the Nepali version of pasta, but with specific spices and a very special sauce – they have to eat in Nepal. This is also a good place for dal bhat-rice with lentil soup, vegetable curry and a spicy sauce.

Once restored, it’s time to explore the rest of the Old Town. The earliest signs of settlement in the Kathmandu valley are from the Stone Age, but the city was founded in the 12th century. Walk down Paknajol Marg to the oldest part of town. The longer you work, the narrower the roads become. After a while, you will reach Ason Chowk, a market where all kinds of food are sold. You will know that you are close by when you smell dried fish, turmeric and incense from the temple. Expect to see a sacred cow contemplating her own business in the market and believers ringing bells in front of temples.

When you have enough of the Ason Chowk noise, head to Indra Chowk. Here you pass through the area of ​​copper sellers before arriving at a small market specializing in necklaces of colorful, small pearls. Stores do not exceed 20 square feet, while women in traditional red sari and knee-length dresses in rich trousers – push each other through the narrow streets, while sellers shout that they have the best deals. Stop by any of the tiny shops to buy a necklace or two. Depending on the material and size, it costs between 150 and 1,000 rupees ($ 1.35 to $ 9.05). Don’t forget to negotiate, though.

Continue through the ancient Hindu temples to Durbar Square. For a fee of 1,000 rupees ($ 9.05), you can explore the palaces that once housed the kings of Nepal. Many of the more than 50 temples and pagodas were damaged in the 2015 earthquake, but the square is still worth a visit.

You can also visit the home of Kumari, the living goddess, located on the edge of the square. Kumari is a young girl worshiped as the incarnation of the goddess Taleju. Once a teenager, a new Kumari is selected. The building is covered with wooden sculptures of gods, animals and symbols and the windows are particularly exciting with all their decorations. Sometimes in the afternoon you can even get a taste of the goddess girl in the window.

From Durbar Square you can slowly make your way back through the narrow streets of the old town to Thamel, taking a samosa or sel roti snack for 30 to 50 rupees (28 cents 46 cents).

Return to Thamel, take a short break from the bustling streets of the dream garden. It is a fenced-in building that was once a royal leisure garden. A Prince Rana created this garden for himself after winning a significant sum of money in a card game. After decades of neglect and decay, the garden was renovated 10 years ago and is now the most beautiful public park in Kathmandu. For a charge of 200 rupees ($ 1.80), you can find yourself on the grass, watching squirrels running around and hearing the water gushing from the taps.

In the afternoon, take a taxi (250 rupees, about $ 2.25) from Thamel to Swayambunath. Once you get there, you will downgrade because it is called a monkey temple – it hosts thousands of monkeys. The best way to approach it is from the lower entrance, going up the stairs 365. To avoid climbing, let your guide down to the upper entrance. Enter the temple for a fee of 200 rupees ($ 1.80).

The main attraction of the Swayambunath temple complex is the valley (a mound-like structure that holds relics) with its gold city-facing cover. From here you also have excellent views of Kathmandu. Stupa cycle clockwise as does light butter lamps — traditional Tibetan candles — to make your experience more special.

You can walk behind Swayambunath to Thamel, through the back roads, with the last light in the afternoon. It takes about half an hour. Try the Yeti Restaurant, where you can enjoy specialties from Nepal and Tibet. I absolutely love momos and pakodas meats, fried vegetable balls, cheese or onions. It’s also worth trying the Sherpa beer, made from millet, served hot, and enjoyed through a metallic straw. (A generous meal for two will cost about 1,500 rupees, about $ 13.80.)

Saturday: coffee and burns

Start your Saturday with breakfast at Le Sherpa Farmers Market. To enjoy Kathmandu’s life better, you can walk there about 20 minutes from Thamel Road to Lazimpath Road. At the market you can find all the top quality fresh local food. I recommend a tasty baguette with local cheeses and tomatoes.

It’s time to explore further away from the city. Take a taxi and head to Patan, south of Kathmandu. Before King Prithivi united the many different kingdoms in the Kathmandu valley, Patan had his own royal family and thus his own Durbar square. This King’s Square suffered much less than the earthquake of 2015 and you still see many of the ancient structures.

A museum also provides information on Nepal’s rich culture and history. For 1,000 rupees ($ 9.05), you can visit both.

Before leaving the southern part of Kathmandu, you should visit Karma Coffee, a café that sells all sorts of locally produced local produce from the interior of Nepal. You can get beautiful coffee mugs, mango wood cutting boards, coffee soap and special teas here – and of course coffee beans from different parts of Nepal. The best coffee in Kathmandu and souvenir shopping.

The most important Hindu pilgrimage resort in Nepal is Pashupatinath, and is the next stop on your tour. This huge 5th c. It is by the banks of the river Bagmati, where worshipers from all over the country and even India come to pray and worship. It is about 30 minutes by taxi from Karma cafe. Along the coast you will see the burning places for the deceased. The Bagmati River leads to the sacred Ganges and is therefore a desirable place for faithful Hindus to burn. For first-time visitors, this can be a very intense experience as you will see bodies being prepared for burning.

As you cross the bridge and make your way sideways, you will pass by many sacred sadhus men who paint their faces with clay and have long dreadlocks. You can get their picture, but they will want a small donation in return. End the day at Bouddhanath, one of the largest stupas in the world. This important Buddhist pilgrimage site is surrounded by many small buildings and shops that accommodate Tibetan refugees, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. As you get there just before sunset, watch the most exciting time of the day in the stupa: All monks and nuns from the surrounding monasteries come out to do their seven daily periods clockwise around the building. Many butter lamps are lit and the air is full of prayer prayers and incense incense. The mantra om manhe padme hum gives a low pitched tone to the scene. Join the crowd and make your way around the structure sometimes. Then choose one of the rooftop terrace restaurants for a casual dinner under all the Buddha’s eyes.

Sunday: Views of Everest

On Sunday, exit the busy city and head to Hendragiri Hills, southwest of the Kathmandu Valley. Take a taxi to Godam, where you can get a cable car that takes you to the hill in 10 minutes. A one-way ticket costs 1,300 rupees ($ 11.77) and a round trip ticket is 2,200 rupees ($ 19.90). From the top 8,268 feet above sea level, enjoy an incredible view of the Kathmandu Valley and the surrounding mountain ranges. On a very clear day, you can see the peaks of Annapurnas as well as the peaks of Everest.

On a clear day you can see the summit of Everest

Visit the ancient Bhaleshwor Temple and take a short hike to explore the beautiful hills before stopping for a lunch break at the top of the hill. From there you can either take the cable car back or walk the distance in about three hours.

After returning to the city, head to Pauline’s garden for dinner. Try the butter choille teapot, a typical Newari dish, for 1,000 rupees ($ 9.05). You can also order a selection of standard snacks, such as pork or chili, for 300 rupees ($ 2.71), a plate that comes with an iced local Gorkha beer. Sitting under the old jasmine and guava trees, you can look back on your weekend full of adventure and plan your next steps in Nepal.

Article 3 Days in Kathmandu: An Insider guide by Eva Bartlett first appeared in International Living.