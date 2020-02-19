[3 dead, including child after 4-vehicle crash near Disney World]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[3-dead,-including-child-after-4-vehicle-crash-near-disney-world]

by: WESH

Posted:
/ Updated:

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) — Three people, including a child, are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened on State Road 429 near entrance to I-4, south of Celebration.

Troopers said a truck rear-ended a van when traffic on the roadway began to slow. Officials said the van, which had a family of eight inside, overturned.

Troopers said an elderly woman, an adult woman and a 5-year-old girl inside the van died. Two men and two other children were taken to a hospital, while a third child, an 11-year-old boy, was flown to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

Two of the children, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, had minor injuries, officials said.

Lt. Kim Montes said the 11-year-old who was flown to the hospital was initially pronounced dead at the scene. He is not expected to survive.

Troopers said two other vehicles were hit by the truck during the crash. Besides the child who was flown to the hospital, all other injuries are considered not-life-threatening.

The name of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the family was from Massachusetts.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled

st. petersburg child neglect case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss