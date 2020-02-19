[3-dead,-including-child-after-4-vehicle-crash-near-disney-world]

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) — Three people, including a child, are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened on State Road 429 near entrance to I-4, south of Celebration.

Troopers said a truck rear-ended a van when traffic on the roadway began to slow. Officials said the van, which had a family of eight inside, overturned.

Troopers said an elderly woman, an adult woman and a 5-year-old girl inside the van died. Two men and two other children were taken to a hospital, while a third child, an 11-year-old boy, was flown to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

Two of the children, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, had minor injuries, officials said.

Lt. Kim Montes said the 11-year-old who was flown to the hospital was initially pronounced dead at the scene. He is not expected to survive.

Troopers said two other vehicles were hit by the truck during the crash. Besides the child who was flown to the hospital, all other injuries are considered not-life-threatening.

The name of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the family was from Massachusetts.

