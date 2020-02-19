[3-dead,-including-child-after-4-vehicle-crash-near-disney-world]

by: WESH
Posted:
/ Updated:
CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) — Three people, including a child, are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.
Authorities said the crash happened on State Road 429 near entrance to I-4, south of Celebration.
Troopers said a truck rear-ended a van when traffic on the roadway began to slow. Officials said the van, which had a family of eight inside, overturned.
Troopers said an elderly woman, an adult woman and a 5-year-old girl inside the van died. Two men and two other children were taken to a hospital, while a third child, an 11-year-old boy, was flown to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.
Two of the children, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, had minor injuries, officials said.
Lt. Kim Montes said the 11-year-old who was flown to the hospital was initially pronounced dead at the scene. He is not expected to survive.
Troopers said two other vehicles were hit by the truck during the crash. Besides the child who was flown to the hospital, all other injuries are considered not-life-threatening.
The name of the victims have not been released. Authorities say the family was from Massachusetts.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer
Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing
Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries
Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach
Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes
Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery
Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area
st. petersburg child neglect case
Legislature Questions the Security of University Research
Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley
Trending Stories