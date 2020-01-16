3 degrees that actually help you find a job after graduation

It’s ridiculous that we actually have to think about whether a degree is in an area that still exists at the time we graduate, and that’s definitely where we are.

Advanced technology and other changes sometimes change and eliminate jobs. How do we choose a degree that is future-proof in a constantly changing world?

It mainly starts with research. You would not be alone in choosing a course just because it sounds interesting and you cannot really understand which careers are available to you after completing your studies. However, if you don’t want to get thousands into debt for nothing, this additional research is essential.

Here are three degrees to steer you in the right direction.

1. Early childhood

Do you know what never stops? People pop blasts out. This results in the need for people who can help care for their children. The good thing about an early childhood degree is that professional experience in institutions such as day care centers, preschools, integrated child and family services is part of the degree. So at the time of your graduation, not only are jobs available, but you also have experience up your sleeve.

2. Information technology

What is that anyway, you ask? It’s essentially about technical problem solving and digital security. Your skills from a degree in this area could lead to the creation of jobs that help prevent online fraudsters, secure and monitor IT systems and essentially combat cyber crime. Jobs in this area are expected to grow in the next five years. So this is a pretty safe (and fascinating) bet.

3. Community services

The only way is to create jobs in the municipal services sector over the next five years. There are so many places where you can get this degree and all of them are as fulfilling as the next ones. You can work in government and non-governmental organizations and have the opportunity to specialize in areas such as disability services, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander studies, and settlement work.