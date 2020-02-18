A house in west suburban Naperville was deemed uninhabitable just after a fire broke out early Tuesday in its basement, displacing three people today.

Fireplace crews responded to the blaze about 6: 39 a.m. in the 800 block of Happy Clarion Courtroom close to Gartner Street, the Naperville Fire Dept. reported in a statement.

3 occupants of the house escaped on their have, in accordance to the department. In 10 minutes, firefighters extinguished a fireplace in a basement bathroom.

No just one was injured, and the household was considered uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Growth division.

A fire office spokesman reported the trigger of the fireplace was unfamiliar.