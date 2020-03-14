3 ex-Jellyfish customers unite as The Lickerish Quartet

Former Jellyfish associates Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, all of whom toured in help of the celebrated cult band’s next album Spilt Milk (Manning and Smith were being on the genuine album) have shaped a new band, The Lickerish Quartet, and will launch their to start with EP, the four-observe Threesome Vol. 1 through Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic on May well 15.

The band have introduced their first single, Lighthouse Spaceship, which you can pay attention to beneath. The re-uniting of the a few musicians is the closest to a significantly-required Jellyfish reunion the audio planet has witnessed considering that the band’s split in 1994, even though Manning and previous Jellyfish member Jason Falkner did open up for Cheap Trick in 2008 undertaking some Jellyfish tracks and Manning and Dover ended up in Manning’s publish-Jellyfish outfit Imperial Drag.

“While touring with Jellyfish, it was really obvious to me that both equally Eric and Tim had plenty to say as writers in their own appropriate,” Manning tells Prog. “All these years later on, it was like buying up wherever we left off in quite a few techniques. Eventually, the songs go on their personal journeys, but I also assume our collective vocal sound puts a stamp on all of them, no make any difference who’s singing lead. Which is what actually joins it all with each other.”

“It’s a excellent sensation being aware of we identified a way to mix alongside one another once more as the a few of us, and then obtain new means to examine our tips,” provides Smiths. “I imagine all the tunes we did make a thing magical out of the mundane aspects of each day lifestyle.”

The Threesome Vol. 1 can be pre-purchased in this article.

