3 factors about Ga soccer OT Andrew Thomas getting into 2020 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the closest issue to a sure issue the Bulldogs have in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas is envisioned to be the very first UGA participant picked when the 2020 NFL Draft commences at 8 p.m. on Thursday and will be one of the 58 players showcased in the “virtual draft.”

Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound 3-calendar year starter at Georgia with 36 1/8 very long arms, has all the measurables on and off the industry that NFL groups are seeking for. The All-American could go among the best 10 picks.

Offensive tackle is a will need placement, and Thomas has played on the suitable facet as well as the still left facet, and he also has the energy to enjoy inside of at offensive guard if essential.

“I imagine I’m all-all around the ideal,” Thomas stated at the NFL incorporate, requested to measure himself from other offensive tackles in the draft course.

“I can operate block, I can go block, I’m coachable, I’m a technician, and I feel that tends to make me the best.”

Thomas’ character is such that he was picked just one of four lasting captains past season, and just before that, chosen to stand for the system at the ribbon-reducing for the West Stop Zone undertaking.

Smart recruit

Thomas said he was looking at Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame just before Sensible and his workers were being hired.

“When the team altered, they started recruiting me definitely really hard,” Thomas reported. “And then I got a definitely excellent appear at Ga and that was great for me.”

Even cooler, Clever supplied a scholarship to Thomas’ high faculty teammate, Trey Blount. Blount, in switch, served recruit Thomas to Georgia just after make his verbal determination.

Freshman All-American

There may possibly not be a further UGA offensive lineman that matches Thomas’ impactful — and brilliant — occupation.

Thomas started all 15 game titles as a true freshman, which includes the SEC Championship Video game, the Rose Bowl and the Faculty Soccer Playoff Championship Video game.

“Andrew was quite special to be in a position to do that,” Kirby Intelligent explained. “But which is quite unusual to be capable to do that at that posture.”

Ga Tech snafu

Thomas was a very recruited prospect out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, but nearby Georgia Tech by no means truly gave alone a chance to recruit him.

“When I was in significant school just one of my teammates he was a senior, he plays at Richmond correct now, Timothy (Coleman), and the former Georgia Tech mentor came and imagined I was him,” Thomas recalled. “So he known as me Timothy, and that just like turned me off from likely to search at that faculty.”

The cumulative score of the earlier a few conferences between Ga and Georgia Tech has been 135-35.

Andrew Thomas, Ga Media Working day

