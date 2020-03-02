[3 factors we realized from Actual Madrid 2- Barca]

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photos

The champions have been knocked off top rated spot

Barcelona’s title hopes get a hit

Barcelona could have moved five factors obvious of La Liga with a different victory at the Santiago Bernabeu but alternatively have been knocked off the best by Serious Madrid.

Of study course the title race is not about but, Quique Setien’s aspect are only a position guiding with 12 games left to participate in, but it is undoubtedly benefit Serious Madrid just after El Clasico.

Seeking at the time so far and how Barca and True Madrid have both of those played you would assume both equally groups to fall more points amongst now and the conclusion of the time.

The #LaLigaSantander desk immediately after #ElClasico… @realmadriden go ahead of Barça and also have the head-to-head edge! pic.twitter.com/xiEyUYZi6y — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 1, 2020

Barcelona have considerably less margin for error and continue to have some challenging game titles still left, setting up with a check out from Actual Sociedad on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The champions also have Atletico Madrid at property subsequent month and nevertheless have possibly difficult away journeys to Sevilla and Celta Vigo to negotiate.

Authentic Madrid also have some tests fixtures still left. They are at Betis future and however have Serious Sociedad, Valencia and Getafe remaining to play.

Quique Setien built it crystal clear following the match he expects more twists in the title race which now seems established to go down to the wire.

Barcelona’s Bernabeu dominance is about

Barcelona headed to the Bernabeu with a good history more than their rivals that had seen them acquire six of their previous 8 visits to the Spanish capital.

Setien’s aspect appeared established for a further good final result at 50 %-time with the video game scoreless, but their 10 years of dominance was introduced to an conclude in the second 50 %.

The guests will rue their skipped chances in the opening 45 minutes far too. Lionel Messi, Arthur and Antoine Griezmann all spured good possibilities to crack the deadlock.



It was a different tale immediately after the crack even though as Authentic Madrid overran Barca in midfield to decide up their initially win in the fixture due to the fact 2017.

Los Blancos may possibly have experienced a bit of superior fortune with both equally objectives but deserved to take the 3 factors and finish their very poor operate against Barca.

Messi’s Clasico target drought proceeds

Lionel Messi has reportedly been actively playing through a thigh injuries this period and surely did not appear himself from Authentic Madrid.

He was found limping right after finding off the Barca bus forward of the activity and had a silent night time at the Bernabeu, even though Messi staying Messi he could still have scored.

The GOAT observed a good opportunity saved by Thibaut Courtois and was then denied by Marcelo when racing by means of on objective.



Messi is the Clasico’s all-time leading goalscorer with 26 targets in the fixture but has now gone five online games in opposition to Actual Madrid without a target or an guide.

It is a stunning drought for Messi and just one that stretches back to May 2018 when he scored in the 2-2 attract. As for Barcelona. nicely they have now unsuccessful to score towards Authentic Madrid in consecutive Clasicos for the very first time given that 1975.

Ambitions versus True Madrid haven’t ordinarily been a trouble for Barcelona, but they will want to rediscover their Clasico goalscoring touch by the time the fixture rolls around once again.