3-florida-health-department-labs-now-testing-for-new-virus,-one-located-in-tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida Department of Health labs are now able to test for the new coronavirus.
State officials said Saturday that will cut wait times significantly for results. State health officials say labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests. They previously had to be sent to federal labs.
The upshot is the results should be available 24 to 48 hours instead of three to five days.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says no cases have been reported in Florida.
Four people who may have been exposed in China and have exhibited possible symptoms are awaiting test results. Another 15 similar people tested negative.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival
Woman needs insurance money
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium
Petition to save Salty’s Bar
22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond
Trending Stories