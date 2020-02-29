3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

By
Nellie McDonald
-
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida Department of Health labs are now able to test for the new coronavirus.

State officials said Saturday that will cut wait times significantly for results. State health officials say labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami can conduct the tests. They previously had to be sent to federal labs. 

The upshot is the results should be available 24 to 48 hours instead of three to five days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says no cases have been reported in Florida.

Four people who may have been exposed in China and have exhibited possible symptoms are awaiting test results. Another 15 similar people tested negative. 

