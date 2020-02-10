3 generations of canvas for Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. – Three generations – the youngest only one year old – were on the Bernie Sanders campaign track on Monday hoping to beat the New Hampshire election to their advantage.

Anais Surkin, her daughter Amalia Surkin and her father Marvin Surkin, all of Greenfield, Massachusetts, attracted Sanders pins and braved the cold, rainy weather to go door-to-door and punch at Sanders.

“This is what democracy looks like: all of us here on the street chasing someone,” said Anais Surkin.

Anais Surkin – a local union president for UAW 2322 – said that politics is a long-cherished pastime for the family, but it was the first time she felt compelled to investigate a candidate when she set out to go with her family in New Hampshire to knock on doors Monday afternoon.

Anais Surkin said it was important to teach her daughter from a young age about “collective action and coming together in the name of justice.”

“Whatever the world looks like when this boy comes along in this 21st century and in the 22nd century, she has to participate to make it happen, so she has to prepare,” said Marvin Surkin.

Family friend Hanna Levine, a retired nursery teacher from Northampton who joined the Surkins, said that bringing children “project values” helps.

“Political campaigns are certainly a reflection of values,” Levine said.