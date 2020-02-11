3 heartbreaking scenes from the romance of Hyun Bin and her son Ye Jin in “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s Crash Landing on You is coming to an end!

With its talented cast and its thrilling story, “Crash Landing on You” recently reached the fourth highest audience rate in the history of tvN with 17.7%, beaten only by “Goblin” (which peaked at 20 , 5%), “Reply 1988” (19.6 percent) and “M. Sun ”(18.1 percent).

Here are three of the most romantic but emotional moments between Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin).

Divulgacher

1. Protection of Ri Jung Hyuk

In episode 6, Yoon Se Ri was on her way to the airport to return to South Korea when she was surrounded by a mysterious convoy of trucks. Ri Jung Hyuk came in an instant to save Yoon Se Ri, and a fierce battle ensued. Unlike the way Ri Jung Hyuk claimed to send Yoon Se Ri in a cool and collected manner, Ri Jung Hyuk had been secretly protecting her from the start, making viewers’ hearts tremble with her thoughtful gesture. In the middle of an intense shot, he was able to protect Yoon Se Ri while skillfully eliminating the enemy despite a gunshot wound.

2. Love that crosses borders

After numerous attempts, Yoon Se Ri finally had to return to South Korea, crossing the military demarcation line, causing the viewers to tear apart when the couple separated. In episode 9, although the two continued to prepare for their separation, they couldn’t hide their desire to spend at least a little more time together. When Yoon Se Ri finally crossed the tear line, Ri Jung Hyuk ran after her. He said, “One step should go,” as he crossed the line to kiss her, leaving viewers moved.

3. Yoon Se Ri’s life at stake

After Ri Jung Hyuk risked his life to save Yoon Se Ri, Yoon Se Ri suffered a fatal injury while trying to save Ri Jung Hyuk. In episode 13, Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok) pointed his gun at Ri Jung Hyuk during a fierce battle, and Yoon Se Ri charged towards them in his car. She sacrificed herself to save Ri Jung Hyuk and passed out after receiving a gunshot wound in the process. For days, he couldn’t leave her because he hoped she would wake up. When she finally woke up, Ri Jung Hyuk confessed to her true feelings by saying, “I love you”, while sharing a hug in tears.

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” will end with the last episodes on February 15 and 16.

Are you excited for the finale?

