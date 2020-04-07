3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine pursuing get hold of with COVID-19 individual

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A few deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office environment have been placed in quarantine right after accomplishing lifetime-saving efforts on a male above the weekend who examined optimistic for COVID-19.

In accordance to the sheriff’s business office, deputies responded to a property in Thonotosassa for a report of a man or woman down. When deputies arrived on scene they started preforming CPR and applied an AED for the gentleman who a household member reported experienced taken perhaps overdosed on heroin.

Test final results from the clinic uncovered that the person experienced pneumonia and household customers said that he experienced been complaining about not sensation perfectly for the previous 7 days. Out of an abundance of warning, the male was tested for COVID-19.

Thanks to the near get hold of with the person, the sheriff’s workplace has put all 3 deputies on a 14-day quarantine and will be monitored for indications of the virus.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented and unpredictable menace, but as regulation enforcement officers, we will normally run in direction of danger to help you save lives. We do not take our tasks evenly, and we are doing work to satisfy our responsibilities amid the coronavirus in the safest way feasible,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is an occasion exactly where a few brave deputies jumped into motion, putting their individual basic safety second to the life of one more, nevertheless, all of our deputies have been outfitted with the instruments they want for security, including masks and gloves.”

At this time, no Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Place of work deputies have been identified with COVID-19.

