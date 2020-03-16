3 Indie Pics Starring Oscar Isaac, Andrea Riseborough & Megan Fox All Halted

3 Indie Pictures Starring Oscar Isaac, Andrea Riseborough & Megan Fox All Halted

Deadline is reporting that indie projects The Card Counter, Geechee, and Midnight in the Switchgrass have all halted output amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Created and directed by Paul Schrader, The Card Counter has postponed its shoot in Biloxi, Mississippi, 5 times ahead of wrapping output. The motion picture stars Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan, and Tiffany Haddish. The drama follows William Convey to (Isaac), a gambler and previous serviceman who sets out to reform a younger man in search of revenge on a mutual enemy from their earlier. Notify just wants to perform playing cards. His spartan existence on the casino path is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a susceptible and angry young male looking for support to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel.

Tell sees a opportunity at redemption as a result of his marriage with Cirk. Getting backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Convey to usually takes Cirk with him on the road, heading from on line casino to on line casino until finally the unlikely trio established their sights on winning the Globe Sequence of poker in Las Vegas. But maintaining Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves not possible, dragging Tell back again into the darkness of his previous.

Geechee is a supernatural thriller from AGC Studios. The studio suspended principal images on the film, set to get started shooting in the Dominican Republic this week, which will star Andrea Riseborough and is becoming directed by Dubois Ashong.

Riseborough will engage in Wren, a prosperous New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start out daily life more than in the distant Sea Islands off the Atlantic Coast. She promptly falls in love with the land and the men and women on the secluded island, but soon her planet commences to unravel as the souls of the subjugated start off to haunt her dreams and her waking existence.

Director Randall Emmett’s serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass halted manufacturing in Puerto Rico as cast and crew were flown household right now. The movie, which was only 1 week into manufacturing, stars Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas, Sistine Stallone, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael seashore, and Welker White.

With a string of murders remaining unsolved, a nearby Florida detective (Hirsch) groups up with a resilient FBI agent (Fox) to uncover the guy liable and prevent him right before he statements one more sufferer. Emmett, George Furla, Luillo Ruiz, Tim Sullivan, Alex Eckert, and Nick Koskoff are making. Executive producers contain Lydia Hull, Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Ceasar Richbow.

