3 issues about Georgia football WR Lawrence Cager getting into 2020 NFL Draft

ATHENS — The 2020 NFL Draft mock drafts have proposed one particular factor, but the 2019 sport film suggests another the place Lawrence Cager is involved.

Cager, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound Georgia football receiver, had the misfortune of struggling a time-ending ankle damage last November that prevented him from doing work out at the NFL combine.

Check out: Lawrence Cager assured in NFL long run at mix

Cager prepared to be all set to showcase his expertise at Ga Pro Working day in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation and wreaked havoc on the 2020 NFL Draft evaluation approach.

NFL teams, having said that, have him of Cager showing up in 11 game titles — albeit, he was constrained in a handful of them on account of recurring shoulder and rib accidents.

Cager finished with 33 catches for 476 yards and was the team’s primary receiver at the time of his time-ending injuries.

“I know my ceiling in the NFL is higher, (and) I know as a lot as I labored this yr, I’ve got to work 10 instances more difficult just about every year to be in a position to contend in the NFL,” Cager stated at the NFL blend.

“I’ve always been a self-assured individual, and I received my groove again this year.”

Cager is up to velocity now and completely ready to go.

pic.twitter.com/h6ovH2kHTq

— Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) April 8, 2020

Below are 3 items to know about Cager moving into the 2020 NFL Draft:

Vital receiver

Cager’s relevance in the Georgia go recreation past year can not be overstated.

Quarterback Jake Fromm concluded more than 70-per cent of his passes with Cager on the industry last time, fewer than 50 % devoid of him.

Cager dealt with a rib and shoulder harm the next half of last year ahead of suffering a time-ending ankle personal injury in a Nov. 27 follow.

It was apparent early that Cager was pivotal, as he had a few 3rd-down conversion catches in the 1st 50 percent of a sport versus South Carolina in advance of leaving the video game with an aggravated rib personal injury.

Without the need of him in the 2nd half,, UGA struggled, dropping in extra time to the Gamecocks.

Gator Slayer

Cager secured a long run slot in the Ga-Florida Hall of Fame in his only look in the rivalry game in Jacksonville.

Cager experienced 7 catches for 132 yards in the 24-17 acquire over the Gators, together with a 52-garden landing capture.

“I was useless, I hadn’t practiced or played in like 2 1/2 weeks, so you obtained to rise from the dead sometime,” Cager mentioned immediately after his historic efficiency. “I was not likely to pass up this match for just about anything.”

pic.twitter.com/IsmaE5biyV

— Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) October 28, 2019

NFL adjustment

Cager hasn’t played unique groups at the collegiate amount, but that is an region he’s envisioned to be challenged to contribute at the NFL stage.

“But significant photograph, in which Cager is involved at the future stage, is going to be what he does on particular groups,” Senior Bowl executive director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy explained to DawgNation.

“If you don’t venture to be a best 3 receiver on an NFL crew next year, and you are a four or a 5 or a 6, you’re heading to have to engage in in the kicking match.”

Cager said he was in no way requested to engage in unique teams at Georgia, but he’s prepared to do whatever an NFL workforce asks.

DawgNation 2020 NFL Draft tales

New York Giants select Andrew Thomas with No. 4 decide in 2020 NFL Draft

N.Y. Giants’ decide Andrew Thomas response on social media 2020 NFL Draft

Deal with 4 Reside Debating greatest times for UGA 2020 NFL Draft hopefuls

Georgia soccer could have record 2020 NFL Draft class on faucet

Isaiah Wilson: What to know about 2020 NFL Draft prospect

3 things about Ga football OG Solomon Kindley getting into 2020 NFL Draft

3 items about Ga football QB Jake Fromm getting into 2020 NFL Draft