3 key battles that could influence the London derby

These three key clashes could determine Chelsea’s result against Arsenal…

For Chelsea and Arsenal, it’s derby day. And it’s not just any old derby, it’s the London derby. It is the return of Frank Lampard against Mikel Arteta, the first currently being 1-0. When the two teams met at the Emirates Stadium in December, Chelsea returned to score two late goals and claim three points.

As we look forward to this historic game tonight, here are three key battles that could influence the game anyway…

Emerson Palmieri against Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe will likely start right for Arsenal tonight, Emerson potentially filling the void left by Reece James (who hit Newcastle lightly this weekend).

Pepe was a controversial player earlier in the season because he never really respected the hype of being the most expensive Arsenal player of all time. However, it cannot be denied that there has been progress under Mikel Arteta.

Pepe is a fast and skillful player who likes to shoot his opponent outside. As Emerson is known for being defensively weak, he could very well be vulnerable to this hoax. Pepe will aim to get into as many individual situations as possible, where he is able to beat his opponent and cut inside.

If Chelsea wants to maintain Arsenal’s relentless attacks, Emerson will be the key to keeping Pepe from time and space.