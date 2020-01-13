3 key points to watch in the second half of “Black Dog”

Loading...

As tvN’s “Black Dog” enters its second half, the production team has named three key points that viewers should watch.

“Black Dog” tells the story of Go Ha Neul (Seo Hyun Jin), a “short term” temporary teacher who struggles to keep her dreams alive amid the bitter realities of her work.

Become a “real” teacher

Go Ha Neul had a difficult entry into the fragile and dangerous world of private secondary education. Against her will, she was misunderstood as having obtained the job only through personal relationships. Although she struggled at first, she worked hard to solve problems from a student perspective and her little words and actions started to have an impact on the school. Having experienced the pain of being a “temporary” teacher, she became determined to obtain full-time status.

If the first half of the drama was about a beginning teacher struggling to survive in the fierce world of education and slowly becoming a valued member of the admissions department, the second half will be devoted to her maturation into a “real” teacher. A key point will be whether she can get full time status to stay with the students she has bonded with and which has been her dream for so long.

The battle for university admissions

One of the main goals of the drama, which revolves around a private high school, is intense competition for university admissions in South Korea. Park Sung Soon (Ra Mi Ran), senior professor and head of the admissions department at Go Ha Neul School, believes that “outside of class, a teacher’s job is to help students get to school.” ‘university of their choice’. this difficult job is Do Yeon Woo (Ha Joon) and Bae Myung Soo (Lee Chang Hoon).

The reputation of a private high school depends on the entry of its students to prestigious universities. Although the admissions department was aggressive in its “business” strategies, it could not achieve the desired results. However, after learning that the problem was not with their students’ abilities but their school system, the admissions department decided to confront the school.

The teachers’ struggle to guarantee a fair admission process and the intense competition from the students to build their “specifications” (grades, after-school programs, achievements) will be key points for the second half of the drama.

The hyper-reality of modern education

A major theme of “Black Dog” has been its ultra realistic representation of the education world. Common mistakes made by teachers for the first time, invisible but fierce battles between teachers over rank, and struggles of teachers who set aside their personal differences to think about the future of their students are all problems that the drama approached in its first half.

“Black Dog” aims to show that school can be a place of learning, but it is also a place of work and a microcosm of society. In the second half, the drama will show how it becomes exacerbated in the tense environment of college entrance exams. Although it is well known that the academic ability test is a major source of stress for high school seniors, “Black Dog” will show how it also affects teachers.

Director Hwang Joon Hyuk said, “As we enter the second half, ‘Black Dog’ will tell stories about the societal system that assesses teachers and students, from student records to teacher assessments. As the admissions battle begins in earnest, the relationship between beginner teacher Go Ha Neul and his students, Goo Jae Hyun and Jin Yu Ra, will change. Please look forward to Go Ha Neul’s research for the meaning of “real teacher” as she learns to communicate with her students. “

“Black Dog” is broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

