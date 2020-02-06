3 Korean Air passengers screened for coronavirus after flight to Las Vegas diverted to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A Korean Air flight to Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently stayed in China were screened for coronavirus, said officials.

An airline spokesperson said the three passengers on flight KE005 remained in China within 14 days of their departure from Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

“The flight was diverted to LAX following instructions from the airport authorities, and these passengers followed the quarantine procedure,” Korean Air said in a statement.

The three passengers, each with a US passport, got off the plane at LAX and it was confirmed that they had no symptoms of the coronavirus.

They and the other passengers on flight KE005 were then cleared to continue to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, the airline said.

Flight KE005 took off from LAX at 3:45 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at McCarran at 4:52 p.m., a Korean Air representative told Eyewitness News.

