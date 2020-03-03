3-lifeless-soon-after-smaller-airplane-crashes-in-downstate-illinois:-condition-police

3 people are dead following smaller plane crashed on I-55 in downstate Lincoln Tuesday early morning.

The 3 occupants of the aircraft have been verified deceased by the Logan County Coroner, Illinois State Police spokesperson Mindy Carroll stated in an electronic mail. Their names have not been produced.

The aircraft burst into flames immediately after crashing in the center of the highway, according to condition police. The crash transpired at eight: 49 a.m. at milepost 126, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield.

In a statement, the FAA mentioned the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, was ruined. The NTSB is top an investigation.

Highway closures are envisioned to final four to five hrs, point out law enforcement mentioned.

In January, former mayor of Springfield, Frank Edwards and his wife, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, were two of the 3 folks killed when a smaller plane crashed in unincorporated Sangamon County.